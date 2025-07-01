New york: American peace activists, antiwar advocates, and envoys to the United Nations convened at the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the U.N. to honor the victims of Israeli attacks on Iran. This gathering marked a solemn occasion as attendees expressed their support and condolences to the Iranian government and its people.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, numerous American peace activists visited Iran’s U.N. mission in New York, signing a memorial book and demonstrating their solidarity with Iran. The event was attended by members of ‘Neturei Karta’, a Jewish anti-Zionist organization that supports Palestinian nationalism, who also showed their respects at the Iranian mission.

The gathering included several foreign diplomats and representatives from various diplomatic missions at the U.N. headquarters, alongside antiwar activists and peace advocates. Many of the American women peace activists in attendance were moved by images of Iranian children killed in the attacks, offering their condolences to the Iranian nation and government.

Attendees praised the resilience and unity of the Iranian people in their struggle against the Israeli aggression. The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched an unprovoked war against Iran, resulting in the loss of over 600 lives, including military leaders, scientists, and civilians. In response, the Iranian Armed Forces retaliated, causing significant damage in the occupied territories.

The situation escalated on June 22 when the United States, in coordination with Israel, attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, violating international law and sparking global condemnation. The hostilities continued for 12 days until a ceasefire was established, bringing an end to the U.S.-Israeli aggression.