Press Release

Nordic Capital completes acquisition of Anaqua

Leading technology & payments private equity investor acquires Anaqua with a focus on driving further growth in the business

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, a leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services, today announced that Nordic Capital, an experienced private equity investor in Technology & Payments globally, has acquired a controlling interest in Anaqua from Astorg.

The acquisition represents a key strategic investment by Nordic Capital, focused on driving continued growth for Anaqua through the development of increasingly innovative IP management solutions. Nordic Capital will support Anaqua’s global expansion and ongoing enhancements to its best-in-class software and operational capabilities to further strengthen the company’s market position. Anaqua’s differentiated platforms, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE®, integrate best-practice workflows, data analytics, foreign filings, and patent and trademark renewal payments into single, mission-critical software platforms for IP professionals. The platforms offer unique end-to-end value propositions to streamline operations, inform strategy, and empower decision-making around customers’ valuable IP portfolios.

Nordic Capital has over 20 years of experience accelerating the growth of innovative technology companies and has made 33 technology investments in companies with an aggregate enterprise value of circa EUR 26 billion.

“Nordic Capital will be a great partner going forward – both for Anaqua and our customers -with our shared vision of software-led IP management platforms that can drive industry transformation,” commented Anaqua CEO Bob Romeo. Justin Crotty, Anaqua COO, added: “Nordic Capital will be instrumental in Anaqua realizing our growth strategy and delivering technology driven solutions for our customers and the IP market.”

Fredrik Näslund, Partner and Head of Technology & Payments, at Nordic Capital Advisors, commented: “We look forward to supporting Anaqua in its next phase of growth, helping them to expand their global footprint further and establishing the leading IP management platform for innovation-driven industries.”

About Anaqua
Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated technology solutions and services for the management of intellectual property (IP). Anaqua’s AQX® and PATTSY WAVE® IP management platforms combine best practice workflows with big data analytics and technology-enabled services to create an intelligent environment that informs IP strategies, enables IP decisions and streamlines IP processes. Today, nearly half of the 100 largest U.S. patent applicants and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide, use Anaqua’s solutions. Over two million IP executives, lawyers, paralegals, administrators and innovators use the platform for their IP management. The company is headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit anaqua.com or LinkedIn.

About Nordic Capital
Nordic Capital is a leading sector-specialist private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and Services & Industrial Tech. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested c. EUR 26 billion in close to 150 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital XI with EUR 9.0 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution II with EUR 2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and South Korea. www.nordiccapital.com.

“Nordic Capital” refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures, and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital’s entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as “Nordic Capital Advisors”.

Company Contact:
Nancy Hegarty
VP, Marketing
Anaqua
617-375-2655
[email protected]

