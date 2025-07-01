Nuclear Program a Matter of National Pride, Says Iran’s Foreign Minister

Tehran: In an interview with CBS News, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that Iran’s ‘peaceful nuclear program has turned into a matter of national pride and glory.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi underlined the Islamic Republic’s legitimate right to enrich uranium, noting that the Iranian people would not easily back down from this pursuit, especially after enduring a 12-day imposed war.

Araqchi addressed the attempts by the U.S. and Israel to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, asserting that the technology and science behind uranium enrichment cannot be eradicated through military actions. He stated that Iran possesses the capability to quickly repair damages and recover lost progress if it chooses to advance in this sector.

Discussing the potential resumption of indirect talks with the United States concerning sanctions and uranium enrichment, Araqchi maintained that diplomacy remains an open avenue, though he expressed skepticism about the immediacy of such negotiations. He em

phasized the need for assurances from the U.S. that Iran would not be subjected to military attacks during negotiations.

Araqchi highlighted Iran’s ability to defend itself against aggression, referencing the recent conflict where Iran demonstrated its defensive capabilities during the 12-day war. On June 13, Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran, including its nuclear facilities, resulting in significant casualties. The U.S. joined the conflict with attacks on key nuclear sites on June 22.