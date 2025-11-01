Tehran: The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has stressed full readiness to provide any kind of humanitarian aid for the flood-stricken Dominicans.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in an official message to his Dominican counterpart Miguel Sanz Flores on Friday, Pir-Hossein Kolivand expressed condolences and sympathy for the loss of life and extensive damage caused by the storm and floods in the Dominican Republic.

“It is with great sorrow that we learned about the storm, heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides in the Dominican Republic, which have unfortunately resulted in the death and disappearance of a number of its citizens and caused widespread damage in different parts of the country,” the message reads.

Kolivand expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims and their grieving families, calling it a ‘painful tragedy.’

He also wished health for the personnel of the Dominican Red Cross in providing valuable humanitarian services.