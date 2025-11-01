Tehran: Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi has described his recent visit to Oman as ‘successful,’ underscoring Muscat as ‘a trusted neighbor and an indispensable partner.’

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Takht Ravanchi shared his reflections on the visit through a post on X, detailing his meetings with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi and his deputy Khalifa Al Harthy. The discussions covered a range of topics, including bilateral, regional, and international issues. Takht Ravanchi emphasized the significance Iran places on maintaining regular consultations with Oman, referring to the country as a brotherly nation.

The deputy foreign minister also engaged in discussions focused on Yemen with Mohammad Abdul Salam of Ansarallah and Hans Grundberg of the United Nations. These meetings highlighted Iran’s commitment to addressing regional issues through dialogue and cooperation.

In addition to diplomatic engagements, Takht Ravanchi held a press conference with Omani media and met with members of the Iranian community in Oman. He reiterated the strong historical ties and excellent relations between Iran and Oman, pointing out the necessity for continued cooperation and dialogue.

During a meeting on Thursday, Takht Ravanchi and Oman’s Foreign Minister Albusaidi explored various approaches to resolving regional conflicts through dialogue, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations.