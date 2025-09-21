Oscars Race Heats Up With Diverse Slate of Films Including ‘Hamnet’ and ‘Sinners’



New York: The popcorn blockbusters that filled cinemas over the summer might be as distant a memory as the smell of sun cream, but the film industry is now gearing up for the most exciting time of the year: awards season.





According to BBC, “Hamnet,” “Sinners,” and “Christy” are just a few of the titles generating buzz now that the Oscars race is underway, although some potential contenders have yet to premiere. A significant number of Oscar-tipped movies launched at the recent Venice, Telluride, and Toronto film festivals, joining others that had already generated attention at Sundance and Cannes earlier in the year.





Set in 1596, “Hamnet” examines the death of William Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son and the events that led the Bard to write his play “Hamlet.” The film won the Toronto People’s Choice Award last weekend, often an indicator of Oscars success. It is set to be released in UK cinemas on 9 January 2026.





Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is another strong contender. This film features a gripping story about former revolutionaries reuniting to rescue a kidnapped daughter. Critics have praised the movie, which is now screening in UK cinemas, for its storytelling and pacing.





Despite its unusual early release in the awards year, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” has also emerged as a contender. The film focuses on twin brothers returning to the Mississippi Delta, where an evil force awaits them. Available digitally, it offers Hollywood a blend of originality and commercial appeal.





Emma Stone stars in “Bugonia,” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Stone portrays a CEO kidnapped by conspiracy theorists, while Jesse Plemons could earn his first best actor nomination. The film will be released in UK cinemas on 7 November.





“Christy,” starring Sydney Sweeney as boxer Christy Martin, adds to the sports biopic genre that the Oscars have traditionally favored. Directed by David Michôd, the film chronicles Martin’s rise and a violent incident involving her husband. It is scheduled for a UK release on 28 November.





Daniel Day-Lewis makes his return in “Anemone,” a film directed by his son Ronan. The movie follows a retired soldier reuniting with his brother after years in isolation. UK audiences can watch it starting 7 November.





“The Smashing Machine,” featuring Dwayne Johnson as a UFC fighter, marks a possible career pivot for the actor and is Benny Safdie’s latest directorial effort. The film, which debuted in UK cinemas on 3 October, has already received accolades.





Other notable films include “Sentimental Value,” a Cannes breakout that explores family dynamics, and Jafar Panahi’s “It Was Just An Accident,” which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes. Both films add international flair and critical acclaim to this year’s Oscar race.





The lineup is rounded out by films like “Marty Supreme,” “Wicked: For Good,” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” each bringing unique elements to the awards season. With a broad array of contenders from various genres and directors, this year’s Oscars race promises to be full of surprises and excitement.

