Hamnet and Sinners Lead the Pack as the Oscars Race Kicks Off

London: The film industry is abuzz with excitement as the awards season begins, with a slew of Oscar-hopeful films vying for attention. Among the top contenders is “Hamnet,” a historical drama set in 1596 that delves into the emotional turmoil faced by William Shakespeare following the death of his 11-year-old son. This film, which recently won the Toronto People’s Choice Award, is scheduled for UK release on 9 January 2026.

According to BBC, another strong contender is “Sinners,” directed by Ryan Coogler. This vampire movie has defied expectations, emerging as both a box office success and an original idea that has captured Hollywood’s attention. The film follows twin brothers who return to the Mississippi Delta only to encounter a malevolent force.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” is also in the spotlight. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the film tells the story of former revolutionaries on a rescue mission and has been praised for its gripping narrative. It is currently showing in UK cinemas.

Emma Stone’s latest venture sees her portraying a CEO embroiled in a conspiracy theory. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film could earn co-star Jesse Plemons his first Oscar nomination when it hits UK screens on 7 November. Meanwhile, “Christy,” starring Sydney Sweeney as famed boxer Christy Martin, is another biopic expected to make waves upon its UK release on 28 November.

The return of Daniel Day-Lewis in “ah-NEM-uh-nee,” directed by his son Ronan, marks a significant highlight. The film, focusing on the reunion of two brothers, is set for release on 7 November. Additionally, Dwayne Johnson’s portrayal of UFC fighter Mark Kerr in “The Smashing Machine” has garnered attention, with director Benny Safdie already winning accolades at the Venice Film Festival.

Renate Reinsve’s role in “Sentimental Value,” a Cannes breakout, showcases her as a best actress contender. The film, exploring familial reconnections, will be available in the UK on 26 December. Luca Guadagnino’s latest work featuring Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield is also generating buzz ahead of its 22 October release.

Jafar Panahi’s film, a Cannes Palme d’Or winner, addresses themes of political oppression in Iran and is poised to compete in the international category, representing France. The film arrives in UK cinemas on 5 December.

Upcoming releases with Oscar potential include Timothée Chalamet’s “Marty Supreme,” Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” and George Clooney’s return in “Jay Kelly.” The Academy’s expanded best picture category could see blockbusters like “Wicked: For Good” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash” making the cut.

Other notable mentions in the awards race are music biopics, thrillers, and international films, each bringing unique narratives to the forefront as the Oscars season unfolds.