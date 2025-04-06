Pezeshkian Sacks Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Over Extravagant Trip



Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian has removed his vice president for parliamentary affairs following an extravagant personal trip by the latter to the South Pole during the Persian New Year (Nowruz) holidays.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in a decree issued to the vice president, Shahram Dabiri, on Saturday, the president stated that after reviewing a report on Dabiri’s trip, he had decided to terminate him. The president expressed that given the many economic hardships faced by the public, extravagant trips by officials, even if covered by personal income, are ‘not defendable and justifiable and run contrary to a minimalist lifestyle expected of Iranian officials.’





President Pezeshkian further emphasized that the longstanding friendship and Dabiri’s contributions to the Vice-Presidency for Parliamentary Affairs could not overshadow the importance of adhering to honesty, justice, and fulfilling promises made to the people.





Later in the day, Fatemeh Mohajerani, the government spokesperson, commented on the president’s decision, stating that it underscores Pezeshkian’s commitment to efficacy, justice, honesty, and public interest, showing that he holds no partiality towards anyone, regardless of personal ties.

