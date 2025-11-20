Qazvin: President Masoud Pezeshkian says environmental protection is a ‘serious red line’ for his administration, stressing that no damage to the country’s natural resources will be tolerated. Speaking during a provincial tour in Qazvin on Thursday, Pezeshkian said protecting the environment is both a policy priority and a personal conviction. ‘We must prevent harm to the environment by all possible means,’ he stated.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the president expressed concern about the growing water crisis and its consequences in several provinces, warning that failure to address the issue could lead to a ‘very dangerous future.’ He urged officials, academics, experts, and specialists to develop plans and take action to prevent further environmental degradation.

Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of managing natural resources effectively, cautioning against disrupting the balance of nature. ‘If we disrupt the balance of nature and fail to manage it properly, we will face a bleak future,’ Pezeshkian said. ‘Protecting the environment is no joke; ignoring it means signing off on our own destruction. What may bring short-term benefit today will surely create bitter consequences for us and future generations.’

In addition, Pezeshkian revisited earlier discussions about relocating Iran’s capital, acknowledging the government’s lack of sufficient funding to pursue the plan but highlighting its necessity. ‘We no longer have a choice; it is a necessity,’ he said, stressing that the capital cannot sustain further population growth and construction due to its water limitations.