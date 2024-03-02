PM: Egypt looking forward to FAO backing to guarantee aid delivery to Gazans

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has stressed that the war in the Gaza Strip has affected neighboring countries, including Egypt, noting that Cairo still, however, contributes to delivering of more than 80% of humanitarian aid to Gazans. The premier's remarks came on Saturday 02/03/2024 following a meeting with Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, and his accompanying delegation in the presence of International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat, Agriculture and Land Reclamation Minister El Sayed El Quseir and FAO Assistant Director- General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa Abdul Hakim Elwaer. Egypt is looking forward to FAO backing to ensure the delivery of more humanitarian aid to Gazans, Madbouli said, lauding strategic and historic ties between Egypt and the organization. Earlier on Saturday, Madbouli witnessed the signing ceremony of the framework program of the FAO in Egypt. The FAO program in Egypt is part o f the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) to support the government to realize development goals and achieve Egypt Vision 2030 and presidential initiative "Decent Life." Madbouli also praised this inking, pointing out that the new program serves projects aiming to realize strategic goals and plans of agricultural sustainable development, in addition to achieving food security. Source: State Information Service Egypt