President Pezeshkian Hails Growing Iran-Oman Relations Ahead of Visit to Muscat



Muscat: President Masoud Pezeshkian, ahead of his official visit to Oman, has emphasized the need for expanding Iran’s bilateral cooperation with the Persian Gulf state. Before leaving for the Omani capital, Muscat, on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said that the purpose of his trip was part of Iran’s policies to establish better and broader relations with its neighbors.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian highlighted the growing relations of the Islamic Republic in political, economic, cultural, and scientific fields with regional countries. He noted a trade volume of nearly 2.3 billion dollars with Oman, which is increasing daily.

Pezeshkian’s two-day visit, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, will include the signing of several cooperation documents and discussions related to roads, shipping, and trade relations. Iranian and Omani officials will also discuss ways to strengthen peace and tranquility in the region and address the crimes occurring in Gaza. Pezeshkian has already

urged regional countries to unite against the Israeli regime’s actions.

This trip is in response to Sultan Haitham’s state visit to Tehran two years ago, which followed the visit of late President Ebrahim Raisi to Muscat.