

Muscat: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman officially received President Masoud Pezeshkian at Al Alam Palace on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a two-day official visit. The ceremony included the playing of both nations’ national anthems, a formal review of the honor guard, and introductions of high-ranking officials from both countries. As a gesture of goodwill, 21 cannon shots were fired in honor of the Iranian president and his accompanying delegation.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, upon his arrival at Muscat International Airport, President Pezeshkian was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahab bin Tariq Al Said and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. Pezeshkian is set to hold a private meeting with Sultan Haitham at the Al Alam Palace. This will be followed by a high-level joint meeting between delegations from both countries, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and regional cooperation.





The president is accompanied by several senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Defense Minister Brigadier-General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare Ahmad Meydari, Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak, and Minister of Justice Amin-Hossein Rahimi. During the visit, Iran and Oman are expected to sign several cooperation agreements and discuss key matters related to infrastructure, maritime affairs, and trade.





Iranian and Omani officials will also address regional stability and work towards strengthening peace and confronting Israeli aggression in Gaza. Pezeshkian has called on neighboring countries to unite against what he describes as the Israeli regime’s criminal behavior. This visit follows Sultan Haitham’s state trip to Tehran two years ago, which itself was preceded by the late President Ebrahim Raisi’s official visit to Muscat.





Oman has played a mediating role in five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the United States, as part of renewed diplomatic efforts that began in April to find a replacement for the 2015 nuclear agreement, which U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned during his first term in office.

