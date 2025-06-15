President Pezeshkian: U.S. Pressure Strategy on Iran Proven to Be a Failure

Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian says that the United States’ strategy of imposing demands on Iran through pressure and aggression has proven to be a failure, rebuking Washington’s support for Israeli assaults against Iran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday evening, Pezeshkian thanked him for his expression of sympathy and solidarity with the Iranian people and government following recent Israeli strikes. He said Israel’s latest actions showed the regime’s inherently aggressive nature and its disregard for human life.

Pezeshkian emphasized his commitment to stronger cooperation with neighboring and Muslim countries to ensure regional development and progress, while criticizing the Zionist regime’s efforts to disrupt this path and destabilize the region. He criticized US backing for Israeli actions, noting that despite earlier claims that Tel Aviv would not act without Washington’s permission, current support fo

r Israel’s attacks on Iran reflects an attempt to impose demands through pressure.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s ability and right to defend itself against any aggression targeting its sovereignty and people. The Qatari emir strongly condemned the Israeli attacks, calling them cowardly, and affirmed Iran’s right to respond. He expressed full support for Iran’s doctrine of dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution, adding that Qatar would continue to advocate this approach in its diplomatic efforts and support collective pressure to stop Israeli aggression, particularly against the people of Gaza.