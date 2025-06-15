Tehran: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has described targeting residential areas by the Israeli regime as a serious and unambiguous violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. ‘The Israeli regime has perpetrated an egregious act of aggression against Iran,’ Baqaei wrote on his X account on Saturday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baqaei stated that through coordinated missile and drone strikes, the Israeli regime targeted residential neighborhoods, civilian infrastructure, and nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards. Baqaei stressed that these actions represent a significant violation of international law and the U.N. Charter.

He further highlighted the impact of the strikes, noting that in one instance, an Israeli attack on a residential building resulted in the deaths of 60 people, including 29 children. The strikes began overnight on Friday, with the Israeli regime launching military operations in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other cities across Iran.

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military also conducted targeted strikes against top Iranian military officials. Among those assassinated in Tehran were Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, and Major General Hossein Salami, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.