

New York: Today, the UN Security Council has re-imposed all nuclear-related UN sanctions and restrictions against Iran that had been terminated under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA). This decision comes after the invocation of the snap back mechanism by France, Germany, and the UK (E3), who notified the UNSC on August 28 of Iran’s significant non-compliance with its commitments under the JCPoA. As Coordinator of the JCPoA Joint Commission, I have, together with the E3 and many international partners, engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts with Iran ahead of and during the 30-day timeframe foreseen in the snap back process, which unfortunately did not result in creating the conditions for a possible extension of the UNSCR 2231.





According to European Union, the European Union will now proceed to implement the re-imposition of all previously lifted UN and EU nuclear-related sanctions without delay. For the past 10 years, the JCPoA and UNSCR 2231 had established a framework that aimed to ensure that the Iranian programme remained exclusively peaceful and put in place an effective monitoring and verification system implemented by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

