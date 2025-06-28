Tehran: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says that June 28 marks the anniversary of a painful event in Iran’s history-the chemical attack on the city of Sardasht, northwestern Iran, in 1987. On that day, dozens of civilians were killed, and many more were badly hurt, as Iraqi forces dropped deadly gas bombs on the city.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Sardasht, located in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province, was the first city to be targeted with chemical weapons after World War II. Baqaei wrote on Saturday to mark the anniversary of a chemical attack in the Iranian city of Sardasht where the toppled regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein killed at least 110 people and wounded 8,000 others on June 28, 1987.

The weapons were made in industrial countries that claimed to support peace and human rights, but they were donated to Saddam Hussein’s regime during the Iran-Iraq war, known as the Sacred Defense in Iran.

Many people in Sardasht still suffer from the consequences of those attacks, he said, adding that survivors struggle with breathing problems that have not gone away even after nearly four decades.

But back then, the world said almost nothing. The voices of the people of Sardasht were lost in the noise of international politics, he noted.

The same silence continues against the scenes of the Gaza Strip, he said.

The diplomat said that Iran would neither forget what happened in Sardasht nor forgive the perpetrators.