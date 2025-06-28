Tehran: Funeral procession of Iranians who lost their lives during Israeli strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran is underway in the capital city, Tehran. Mourners will rally from Enghelab Square to Azadi Square, chanting slogans against the Israeli regime and the United States.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, on June 13, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, striking nuclear, military, and civilian sites, killing over 600 people, including top military commanders, scientists, and civilians.