Taiwan Opposition Leader Accepts Invitation for Historic Visit to China

Taipei: The leader of Taiwan's largest opposition party, Kuomintang (KMT), Cheng Li-wun, has accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China in April. This visit marks the first time in a decade that a sitting leader of Taiwan's main opposition party will travel to China.

According to Deutsche Welle, Cheng's visit is significant as it represents a potential thawing of relations between Taiwan and China. In a statement, the KMT expressed Cheng's gratitude for the invitation and her hope that the visit would foster peaceful development of cross-strait relations, enhance exchanges and cooperation, and secure peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Cheng Li-wun, who became the KMT chairperson after winning an election in October last year, has been vocal about her intention to meet with Xi Jinping before embarking on an official visit to the United States. This stance has drawn criticism from both within and outside her party for being overly pro-China. The KMT has traditionally advocated for closer economic ties and increased exchanges with Beijing, which considers Taiwan as its territory.

The visit is scheduled from April 7 to 12, with Cheng's delegation set to tour Beijing, Shanghai, and the eastern province of Jiangsu. However, it remains unclear whether the itinerary includes a meeting with Xi Jinping. The prospect of such a meeting raises concerns of potential voter backlash in Taiwan's district elections later this year, as the KMT faces criticism for potentially aligning too closely with Beijing.

The Taiwanese government, led by President Lai Ching-te's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has accused Cheng of hindering the government's defense spending plans, which aim to secure an additional $40 billion for defense. While the KMT supports strengthening Taiwan's defenses, it has hesitated to approve the spending without detailed plans, labeling them "blank cheques."

Cheng emphasized the symbolic importance of potential talks with Xi, stating they could lay the foundation for peaceful relations across the strait. However, she acknowledged that a single meeting could not resolve the longstanding issues between the two regions. Cheng's visit is closely timed, occurring a month before U.S. President Donald Trump's anticipated visit to Beijing, which was postponed due to the US-Israel war with Iran.