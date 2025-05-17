

Tehran: A group of teachers and educators from across the country met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Complex in Tehran on May 17, 2025.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the meeting provided a platform for educators to engage in discussions with Ayatollah Khamenei. The event aimed to address educational matters and gather insights from the teachers’ experiences in their respective fields.





The attendees were given the opportunity to share their perspectives on the current educational system and suggest improvements. Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the importance of educators in shaping the future of the nation and acknowledged their contributions to society.





The meeting highlighted the ongoing commitment of the leadership to engage with educators in order to enhance the educational landscape in the country.

