U.S. Cannot Claim Regional Stability While Slaughtering Yemenis: Araqchi



Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has stated that the United States cannot claim to restore stability in West Asia while engaging in actions that result in the deaths of Yemeni civilians. During a meeting held in Tehran with United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, Araqchi emphasized that American policymakers need to recognize that the primary source of insecurity in the region is the ongoing Israeli occupation and actions in Palestine.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi criticized the United States for its military actions in Yemen, accusing it of killing innocent Yemeni people whose only wrongdoing is their solidarity and support for Palestinians. He further highlighted that U.S. military aggression, along with the actions of the Zionist regime in Gaza and aggressions in Lebanon and Syria, exemplifies America’s complicity with Israel in promoting instability in the region.

Araqchi also expressed his disapproval of the U.N. Security Council’s lack of response to the viol

ations of international law by the United States and Israel. He urged the United Nations to take immediate and effective action to address these breaches and uphold international norms.

In response, U.N. envoy Hans Grundberg expressed gratitude to Iran for its ongoing support of U.N. peace efforts in Yemen. He provided details of his recent visit to Brussels and discussions with EU officials, emphasizing the urgent need for peace in Yemen to achieve regional stability.