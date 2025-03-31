No Military Solution for Yemen Crisis, Says Deputy Foreign Minister



Tehran: Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi stated that there is no military solution to the ongoing crisis in Yemen. Takht-e-Ravanchi made these remarks on his X page following a meeting with Hans Grundberg, the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, in Tehran, where they discussed the situation in Yemen.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Takht-e-Ravanchi emphasized the need for the cessation of continuous U.S. heavy attacks on Yemen, which have led to civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction. He asserted that all efforts should be directed towards strengthening the ceasefire and implementing the agreed-upon roadmap. He also highlighted Iran’s support for these peace endeavors.





Meanwhile, Yemeni media reported that seven U.S. airstrikes targeted the northern Sa’ada Governorate on Saturday. Al-Masirah TV detailed that the attacks included three airstrikes on the east of Sa’ada city and four on the Al Salem district. This followed a series of 72 airstrikes by American warplanes on various Yemeni regions, including Sana’a, Sa’ada, Amran, Marib, Al-Jawf, and Al-Hudaydah.





Yemen has condemned the U.S. airstrikes, suggesting they are part of Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its conflict against Gaza.

