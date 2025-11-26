UN General Assembly Declares 5 September as International Day for Indigenous Women and Girls, Reviews Peacebuilding Architecture



New York: The General Assembly has adopted resolutions to recognize 5 September as the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Women and Girls and to review the United Nations peacebuilding architecture. Both resolutions were passed without a vote, highlighting the international community’s commitment to these crucial issues.





According to EMM, the resolution concerning the peacebuilding architecture, titled “2025 review of the United Nations peacebuilding architecture,” emphasizes enhancing the advisory role of the Peacebuilding Commission. It encourages improved cooperation with the Economic and Social Council and calls for the Commission to act as a platform to enhance UN system-wide coherence. The Assembly has also initiated the establishment of an annual peacebuilding week in June and called for comprehensive reviews in 2030.





The representative of Egypt, a co-facilitator of the resolution, remarked on the importance of multilateralism and the need for sustainable peacebuilding. While Morocco and the United Kingdom representatives praised the inclusive drafting process, concerns were raised by Argentina, which disagreed with references to the Pact for the Future and the gender perspective. The Russian Federation and Iran emphasized national ownership in peacebuilding processes.





Some UN members expressed disappointment over omissions in the resolution. Switzerland and Australia highlighted the lack of representation for peace and security advisers and the existential threat of climate change. Denmark, speaking for the European Union, lamented the absence of stronger language on issues like gender equality and civil-society engagement. Norway and Japan also criticized the weakened language on inclusivity and the lack of concrete improvements in the Peacebuilding Commission’s methods.





In a separate resolution, the day of 5 September was designated as the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Women and Girls, commemorating Bartolina Sisa, an Indigenous Bolivian leader. Bolivia introduced the resolution, underscoring the need to address structural inequalities affecting Indigenous women and girls.





The United States called for a recorded vote on the draft due to concerns over the proliferation of international theme days. Despite this, the resolution passed with 123 votes in favor, 3 against, and 2 abstentions. Post-vote, Ethiopia, Iran, and Paraguay voiced concerns regarding the term “Indigenous” and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Cuba expressed disappointment over the U.S.’s call for a vote and emphasized the importance of acknowledging Indigenous women’s contributions.

