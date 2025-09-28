Tehran: The United Nations has reinstated sanctions on Iran concerning its nuclear program, marking the first such action in a decade. The sanctions, described as “snap-back,” were enforced following unsuccessful last-minute negotiations aimed at reaching a resolution. This development has resulted in immediate economic repercussions for the Iranian populace.

According to Deutsche Welle, the reimposed sanctions include an arms embargo, a ban on uranium enrichment, and asset freezes. These measures come in response to Iran’s failure to adhere to the terms of an existing nuclear deal. The sanctions have intensified economic challenges within the country, causing significant public concern and unrest.