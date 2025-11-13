Tehran: The Women’s Canoe Polo League was held on Monday morning at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran, Iran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the event marked a significant gathering for women’s sports, bringing together athletes and enthusiasts of canoe polo. The competition took place in a well-facilitated venue, offering participants a platform to showcase their skills in this dynamic water sport.

The league featured several teams competing against each other, with matches providing thrilling moments for both players and spectators. The Azadi Sports Complex, known for hosting various national and international sports events, served as an ideal location for the league.

The event underscored the growing interest and participation in women’s sports in Iran, highlighting the efforts to promote athletic activities for women in the country.