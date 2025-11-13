Riyadh: Iran’s men’s table tennis team secured a silver medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games, marking a notable day for the country as swimmer Morteza Gholami also clinched a bronze in the 200-meter breaststroke.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Iranian table tennis team faced Kazakhstan in the final, where they ended with an overall score of 8-1. The doubles pair of Benyamin Faraji and Mohammad Mousavi Tahr lost their match with scores of 16-14, 5-11, 14-16. Following this, Amirhossein Hodayei was defeated in his singles match in three sets, and Benyamin Faraji also lost in straight sets. Despite the setbacks, the team’s performance under coach Jamil Lotfollah Nasabi led them to a silver medal.

In swimming, Morteza Gholami won a bronze medal in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke, finishing with a time of 2:01.35. Gholami, who previously achieved two golds at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, added to his medal tally with this performance. His teammate, Mohammad Qasemi, reached the finals in the 200-meter butterfly but opted to withdraw to conserve energy for upcoming events. Additionally, Samyar Abdoli and Sina Gholampour advanced to the semifinals in the 100-meter freestyle, with Abdoli ultimately securing a spot in the finals.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are being hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, running from November 7 to 21, 2025.