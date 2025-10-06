Tel aviv: Israeli media have reported that 1,152 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7, 2023.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, 40 percent of these soldiers were under 21 years old. The Israeli regime, with the support of the United States, launched a war against the residents of the Gaza Strip. This has resulted in widespread destruction and famine, with thousands of Palestinians, most of them women and children, being killed or injured.

Defying the international community and disregarding the UN Security Council’s resolution for an immediate cessation of hostilities, as well as the International Court of Justice’s orders to prevent genocidal acts and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Tel Aviv continues its campaign against Palestinians. Despite these efforts, the Israeli regime has admitted that it has still not been able to destroy Hamas and free Israeli prisoners from the Gaza Strip.