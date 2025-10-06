Tehran: Iran holds the United States and Israel responsible for the illegal attacks on its peaceful nuclear facilities as well as its territorial integrity and national sovereignty, according to the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson. Esmaeil Baqaei stated during a press conference that the Israeli regime and the United States are undoubtedly responsible for the unlawful assaults against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baqaei was responding to a question about recent remarks by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Secretary General Rafael Grossi, who clarified that his reports did not claim Iran was seeking nuclear weapons, which could justify military strikes on the country’s nuclear sites. Baqaei emphasized that the misuse of IAEA reports by the US and three European countries created a pretext for Israel and the US to exploit the situation, despite the IAEA chief acknowledging no deviation from Iran’s peaceful nuclear path.

The spokesperson also criticized the European powers’ triggering of the ‘snapback mechanism’ to restore UN sanctions, highlighting that at least two permanent members of the UN Security Council opposed the move, indicating a lack of consensus among Security Council members. Baqaei noted that six of the 15 Security Council members viewed the action as unjustified, with four members voting against the European draft resolution to reinstate sanctions.

Iran urged all countries, particularly neighboring and friendly nations, to refrain from implementing or supporting the decision by the three European states, which Baqaei described as illegal and lacking legal procedures of the Security Council. Responding to reports that Turkiye had issued a directive to enforce UN sanctions on Iran, Baqaei dismissed the move as unnecessary and illegal, stressing that Iranian institutions mentioned in the directive had no assets or accounts in Turkiye.

On diplomatic exchanges in New York, Baqaei confirmed Iran’s openness to US participation in proposed multilateral meetings aimed at preventing the reinstatement of terminated resolutions. He mentioned that Iran accepted the proposal to show goodwill, but other parties avoided the meeting due to internal disagreements.

Regarding the Cairo understanding with the IAEA, Baqaei declared it no longer applicable following the Europeans’ activation of the snapback process. He said the future course would be determined by competent institutions, including the Supreme National Security Council.

Baqaei also attributed the US’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal to Israeli influence, which he said undermined America’s credibility. He reiterated that, according to the IAEA and its Director General Rafael Grossi, Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful.

Baqaei warned against the misuse of neighboring countries’ airspace or territory for hostile actions against Iran, affirming that such acts would be a serious and unacceptable matter. He emphasized Iran’s right to respond appropriately to any threat, as conveyed by competent military or security authorities.

On the situation in Gaza, Baqaei expressed Iran’s serious concerns about a US-proposed truce deal, warning of dangerous implications for Palestine and the region. He welcomed initiatives to stop the genocide in Gaza and ensure humanitarian aid reaches the oppressed people of occupied Palestine.

Addressing consular issues, Baqaei confirmed the separate cases of an Iranian national detained in France and two French citizens arrested in Iran. He criticized the detention of the Iranian citizen in France as illegal and noted ongoing discussions to facilitate their cases.

Finally, on Syria, Baqaei reiterated Iran’s support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stated that there is no hurry to re-establish ties and emphasized that the future of Syria must be determined by its people without foreign interference. Iran remains ready to cooperate with regional states to strengthen stability and security.