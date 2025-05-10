

Gaza City: U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq reported on Friday that the Israeli regime is obstructing international aid efforts in Gaza, with 70% of the Gaza Strip now under militarized zones, displacement orders, or areas affected by both occupation and displacement.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Israel has rejected coordination requests to repair fiber optic cables that have remained cut for six weeks, and U.N. teams are still searching for fuel to power their vehicles. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has urged Israeli authorities to facilitate humanitarian operations in the region.





The World Health Organization, the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East have issued warnings of a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. They have called for an immediate cessation of military attacks and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged strip.





The Government Media Office in Gaza has reported that Israeli military assaults continue unabated, with the ongoing siege and widespread hunger posing serious risks to the lives of residents. The media office has appealed to international organizations to dispatch independent fact-finding teams to document the alleged Israeli atrocities in Gaza. It has also urged the United Nations and the U.N. Security Council to take action to end the siege and stop the policy of starving Gaza’s population.





Khalil Al-Daqran, spokesperson for the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital, has warned that the lack of fuel may force some hospitals to cease operations. He also highlighted the shortage of medicines and medical equipment in Gaza hospitals, noting that Israeli military forces are reportedly targeting solar panels at medical centers.

