Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi Begins Diplomatic Mission in Saudi Arabia



Jeddah: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has departed for Jeddah to hold high-level talks with his Saudi counterpart and other senior officials. Araqchi’s visit aims to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and international affairs as part of ongoing diplomatic engagements.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi left Tehran with plans to engage in discussions with Saudi high-profile authorities today. His visit to Saudi Arabia is a significant step in addressing regional concerns and strengthening diplomatic ties. The foreign minister will also travel to Doha later today to participate in the Iran-Arab World Dialogue summit, where the focus will be on regional cooperation.

Before embarking on this regional tour, Araqchi informed reporters that his trip to Saudi Arabia is part of broader regional consultations. These consultations include indirect talks with the United States, highlighting the importance of continuous dialogue with regional countries. Araqchi emphasized that

addressing the concerns of regional nations regarding nuclear matters is crucial for achieving any sustainable agreement.