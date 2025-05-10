

Tehran: Gyula Petho, the Hungarian ambassador to Tehran, has said that the Hungarian tourists consistently praise the security and respectful treatment they experience in Iran. Speaking at a meeting with Yazd Province Governor Mohammad-Reza Babaie, Petho emphasized the positive experiences of Hungarian visitors in the region.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Petho highlighted the cooperation between Hungary and Yazd in the fields of higher education and tourism, which will be pursued by the embassy’s economic attach©. He noted the significant role of Yazd University in fostering academic ties between Hungary and Iran. Currently, there are more than 3,000 Iranian students studying in Hungary, and the Hungarian government has institutionalized an annual allocation of 100 full academic scholarships to further strengthen these educational links.





Meanwhile, Governor Babaie spoke about the historical background of scientific and educational cooperation between the two nations. He noted that institutions such as Yazd University of Medical Sciences and Yazd University are hosts to Hungarian students, further solidifying the academic partnership.





Addressing the challenges faced by Hungarian tourists traveling to Iran and specifically to Yazd Province, Babaie criticized the red warning label for Iran as entirely unjustified. He emphasized that Iran remains notably peaceful compared to other countries, reinforcing the positive feedback from Hungarian tourists regarding their safety and treatment during their visits.

