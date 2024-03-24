Agreement Signed to Implement Projects Worth EGP 565 mln in Several Governorates



Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala El Saed, Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad, and Local Development Minister Hesham Amna signed an agreement Sunday with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) Mokhtar Abdel Latif to implement projects at a total cost worth EGP 565 million.

The projects include the implementation of the fifth phase of the infrastructure of the solid waste system in the governorates of Matrouh, Beheira, Damietta, Sharqia, and Giza.

The agreement was signed as part of directives issued by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli to implement a new system to enhance the solid waste management nationwide in a bid to improve the level of cleanliness and achieve citizen satisfaction.

Source: State Information Service Egypt