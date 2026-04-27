Iran’s Support for Lebanon Commended by Lebanese MP

Beirut: A Lebanese lawmaker has praised Iran's stance towards his country, in the face of Israeli aggression against Lebanon, emphasizing his opposition to direct negotiations with the aggressive Israeli regime.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Ayoub Hamid, a member of the Development and Liberation bloc of the Amal Movement and Ba'ath Party in the parliament, was quoted by Elnashra newspaper on Monday expressing that Lebanon needs to boost its relations with friendly countries, in line with Tehran's stance on the Israeli regime's aggression.

Calling the direct meeting with Israel harmful to national interests, the Lebanese parliamentarian expressed hope that President Joseph Aoun would not put himself into such a difficult position. He clarified that his stance was not a complete rejection of dialogue but insisted on its indirect nature, as was done in previous instances, such as Naqoura, or the mechanisms related to the economic zone and oil and gas resources.

Hamid recalled Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's insistence on preserving Lebanon's unity and deep-rooted Arab identity, emphasizing that any move that serves the country's interests, strengthens its position, and protects it from Israeli threats is a national priority. He referred to the Arab peace plan approved in Beirut, stating that peace was conditional on recognizing the right of the Palestinian people to establish their own state in all their land.

The Israeli regime launched its war against Lebanon in March last year, but faced a strong response from Hezbollah resistance forces. A US-backed ceasefire, which commenced on April 16, has led to a significant reduction in hostilities. However, the Israeli regime has repeatedly breached this ceasefire by attacking various areas in Lebanon.

Simultaneously, the Lebanese government began reconciliation talks with the Israeli regime under pressure from the United States, a move that has sparked condemnations from Hezbollah and other political and popular movements supporting the resistance.