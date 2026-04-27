Resistance Front Stronger Than Ever, Stands with Hezbollah: Top IRGC Cmdr

Tehran: Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani has emphasized the strength and unity of resistance forces alongside the heroic Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah. Addressing the helplessness of the Israeli regime in face of Lebanese youth's resilience and determination in his message published on Monday, the commander stated that the resistance front is stronger and more cohesive than ever, standing alongside the heroic Hezbollah.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Qaani's message highlights that Hezbollah's heroic resistance proved that Western propaganda claiming the end of resistance and the destruction of the resistance movement is nothing more than mere lies. He added that despite spending enormous expenditures and deploying extensive military and human resources, the regime remains desperate and helpless in the face of Lebanese youths' initiative and perseverance.

This war-mongering regime has failed to successfully conclude any conflicts over the past years, earning failure and shame in military operations, he noted. Qaani reaffirmed that resistance forces are more unified and stronger than ever before. They are prepared to support oppressed Lebanese and Palestinian people whenever needed, and will crush the Israeli criminals' wicked plans, forcing them to regret their malevolent actions, he said.

The remarks come amid Israeli assaults on Lebanon, carried out with the declared goal of destroying the Lebanese resistance movement. However, Hezbollah fighters have succeeded in inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Israeli military in recent months.