Hezbollah Chief Rejects Disarmament, Claims Adversary is Stalled

Beirut: Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem, has asserted that their adversary has reached a stalemate, emphasizing that the resistance remains robust and undefeatable. In a statement issued on Monday, Sheikh Qassem firmly dismissed any prospects of direct negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv, declaring, "We categorically reject direct negotiations."

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Sheikh Qassem cautioned Lebanese authorities that their current course of action "will not be in Lebanon's interest and will not be in their own interest." He urged the government to halt its path of relinquishing Lebanon's rights and territory and to revert to a government that represents the people's interests. He emphasized the need for the government to cease direct talks and resume indirect negotiations with Israel.

Sheikh Qassem reiterated Hezbollah's stance on retaining arms, stating, "The weapons of the resistance are for confronting aggressions and defending our existence, and we will not give up our weapons or our defense." He acknowledged Iran's significant role in recent developments in Lebanon, noting that "a ceasefire would not have been achieved without Iran's position during the Pakistan talks."

The statement comes amidst a ceasefire agreement between Tehran and Washington that took effect on April 8, which commits the United States to halt the Israeli regime's aggression against Lebanon. Sheikh Qassem highlighted the resilience of Hezbollah fighters, stating, "The resistance continues to be strong and cannot be defeated, and the enemy was surprised by the steadfastness of the fighters."

He affirmed Hezbollah's commitment to defending Lebanon and its citizens, stating, "We will continue our defensive resistance in defense of Lebanon and its people. We will not return to what existed before March 2. We will respond to Israeli aggression and confront it." Sheikh Qassem welcomed support for Lebanon's liberation and reconstruction but cautioned against those aiding adversarial agendas, stating, "But we do not welcome those who serve the enemy's agenda or seek to undermine Lebanon's strength."