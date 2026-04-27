Lavrov Describes Putin-Araghchi Talks as Constructive

St. petersburg: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has described the talks between his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg as constructive.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Lavrov highlighted the fruitful nature of the meeting, stating that the discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were marked by significant progress. The talks took place in St. Petersburg, where Araghchi arrived early on Monday to engage in dialogue with the Russian leader.

During the meeting, Araghchi expressed gratitude to President Putin for Russia's unwavering support amid US-Israeli aggression. He emphasized the importance of the Iran-Russia strategic partnership and its continued strengthening. In response, President Putin praised the Iranian people for their heroic efforts in defending their sovereignty and expressed his hope for peace in the region. He also pledged Russia's commitment to ensuring stability in the Middle East as soon as possible.