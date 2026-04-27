Iranian Scholar Praises Pope’s Stance Against Violence, Warmongering

Iran: Iranian cleric Ayatollah Mostafa Mohaghegh Damad has written a new letter to Pope Leo, expressing appreciation for the pontiff's recent statements against violence and conflict.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the letter was shared by the public affairs office of the Academy of Sciences of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday. In the correspondence, Mohaghegh Damad referred to his earlier letter dated March 20, 2026, which addressed ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

The cleric, who heads the Islamic Studies Department at the Academy of Sciences, thanked the Pope for his principled position rejecting violence and warmongering. He noted that the Pope's stance highlighted a broader contrast between spiritual values and political motivations.

Mohaghegh Damad also welcomed recent comments made by senior Catholic figures, including Archbishop Timothy Broglio, head of the US Archdiocese for Military Services, and Cardinal Robert McElroy. He said their remarks, framed within ethical principles and Just War Theory, offered reassurance to those advocating for de-escalation.

His letter additionally referred to damage resulting from the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, including harm to residential areas, cultural heritage sites, and academic centers. He emphasized the humanitarian impact, particularly on children.

The scholar outlined his long-running engagement in interfaith dialogue with Vatican leaders, recalling previous interactions during the pontificates of John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis. Mohaghegh Damad concluded the letter by commending ongoing efforts within the Catholic Church to promote peace and offering prayers for continued success in humanitarian initiatives.