MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ahmed Group has launched AG Property Trust (“AGPT”), a private real estate investment trust (REIT) now open to accredited investors.

Over the past eight years, the Ahmed Group has achieved a compounded annual growth rate of more than 50% in the value of its real estate portfolio. With AGPT, the family office is opening access to outside capital while maintaining disciplined growth and community focus.

AGPT is managed by Ahmed Asset Management Inc. (“AAMI”), with TSX Trust Company as independent trustee and PwC as auditors. The Trust provides investors exposure to purpose-built rental communities in the Greater Toronto Area and select Canadian markets. Its model combines development gains with rental income to target appreciation and cash flow, with an illustrative return objective of up to 12% per annum, as disclosed in the Offering Memorandum and subject to risks.

“Strategic planning and execution have been the backbone of our success,” said Moe Ahmed, President & CEO of Ahmed Group. “AG Property Trust allows external partners to share in that success while supporting sustainable, socially impactful communities.”

AGPT is open to accredited investors under NI 45-106 and is eligible for RRSP and other registered accounts. A Shariah Advisory Board will guide ethical screening.

The Trust plans to broaden access to eligible investors through an amended and reinstated Offering Memorandum, following completion of its audited opening balance sheet by PwC.

Media: Alex Gregory, Ahmed Group, (647) 261-6732, [email protected]

Investors/Dealers: Erik Suokas, Belco Private Capital, (647) 619-9978, [email protected]

About: Founded in 1966 by the late Dr. Hashim M. Ahmed, the Ahmed Group is a Canadian family office invested in real estate development, construction, and management. With a pipeline exceeding $2 billion, AAMI manages nearly $100 million in assets under Moe Ahmed, President & CEO.

Disclaimer: This release contains forward-looking information subject to risks including economic conditions, financing, construction, and tenant demand. Results may differ. Investors should consult their financial advisor and review the Offering Memorandum. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Securities are offered only to Accredited Investors under NI 45-106 through a registered Exempt Market Dealer. Securities are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. without registration or exemption.

