Brussels: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas engaged in a phone conversation to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi highlighted the ongoing violations of international law, specifically pointing to the actions of the Zionist regime in the West Asia region, including the occupied Palestine and Lebanon. He stressed the international community’s responsibility to address and end these aggressions.

The discussion also covered the Iranian nuclear issue, with Araghchi expressing his views on the topic. Both parties underscored the importance of maintaining continuous communication and consultations between Iran and the European counterparts to exchange perspectives on regional and international matters.