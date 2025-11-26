Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call late Tuesday with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yv¡n Gil Pinto to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Caribbean region.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi condemned Washington’s ‘bullying approach’ toward Venezuela and other independent developing countries in the Western Hemisphere. He stated that the US ‘threat of the use of force against this country is a clear example of the gross violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the peremptory norms of international law,’ emphasizing the international community’s collective responsibility to safeguard the UN’s principles and objectives ‘against America’s aggressive unilateralism.’

Araghchi also addressed the activities of the Israeli regime in the Caribbean and Latin America, describing them as ‘a major threat to peace, stability, and calm in that region.’ He stressed that all governments have a responsibility to prosecute and punish the regime’s officials who are being pursued for ‘committing genocide and other heinous crimes.’

Venezuela’s foreign minister expressed gratitude to Iran for its ‘principled positions’ and highlighted the importance of strengthening Tehran-Caracas strategic relations. He reaffirmed the Venezuelan government and nation’s determination to ‘stand firm and resist’ US pressure and unlawful interference.