Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will ensure the comprehensive documentation of the recent 12-day war, both legally and historically. This announcement reflects the government’s commitment to preserving an accurate narrative of the conflict and preparing for potential legal proceedings.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi emphasized the importance of legal documentation to support any potential complaints before international bodies regarding the damages caused by the Israeli-imposed war. He clarified that while the primary responsibility for this task lies with the Presidential Legal Department, the Foreign Ministry’s legal division is also playing a crucial role in ensuring the process is conducted accurately and thoroughly.

Araghchi stressed the equal importance of historical documentation to maintain an authentic narrative of the war. He revealed that teams within the Foreign Ministry have been assigned the task of collecting accounts of the war. These accounts will be compiled into a written record, which will be published at a later date to provide a detailed account of the events.

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched large-scale assaults against Iran. Washington allied with Israel in the conflict, bombing three of Iran’s main nuclear facilities under the pretext of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The war concluded on June 24 when Israel was forced to unilaterally cease its aggression.

The minister also highlighted the potential role of cinema in conveying the truth of the war to global audiences. Araghchi noted that a single film could convey as much as several books and years of storytelling, expressing concern that Western powers, particularly the Zionists, would likely produce numerous films and series to promote their own narrative of the war.