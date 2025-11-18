Tehran: The men’s canoe polo league opened Monday morning at Azadi Sports Complex lake, western Tehran, showcasing nine teams of national athletes and rising talents.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the league aims to promote the sport of canoe polo in the region and provide a platform for athletes to demonstrate their skills. The event brings together a mix of experienced national athletes and emerging players, highlighting the growing interest and development in the sport within Iran. The participating teams are expected to compete fiercely over the coming weeks, contributing to the sport’s expansion at both local and national levels.