Beirut: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed his confusion over his Lebanese counterpart’s decision to decline Tehran’s invitation for an official visit, while welcoming the suggestion to convene in Beirut instead. Araghchi remarked that he was appreciative of Youssef Rajji’s ‘kind invitation,’ but emphasized that there was no necessity for a ‘neutral’ venue for discussions between countries that share ‘brotherly and full diplomatic relations.’

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi acknowledged Rajji’s reluctance to travel to Tehran, citing Israel’s occupation and violations of a ceasefire as potential deterrents. In response, Araghchi expressed his willingness to accept the invitation to Beirut and underscored Iran’s desire to initiate ‘a new chapter’ in bilateral relations based on the principles outlined by Rajji.

Lebanon’s foreign minister, in an official message reported by local media, had apologized for declining the Tehran visit, stressing that the refusal did not equate to a rejection of dialogue. Instead, he noted that ‘suitable conditions’ for such a meeting were not presently available. Rajji proposed a bilateral meeting in a ‘neutral third country’ that would be agreeable to both parties, stating Lebanon’s readiness to forge a new era of constructive relations with Iran grounded in mutual respect.

The Lebanese foreign minister also reiterated demands, primarily advocated by Israel, the US, and their allies, for Hezbollah to disarm despite regular aggression on Lebanon by the Zionist regime. Rajji asserted that ‘building a strong state is only possible when the monopoly on arms is in the hands of the government and the national army, and decisions regarding war and peace are entrusted to the official sovereignty of the state.’