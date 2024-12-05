Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Jolts Iran’s Southwestern Khuzestan Province.



Khuzestan: An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale has struck the town of Haftgol, the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, a series of earthquakes occurred on Thursday morning in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan.

The first powerful tremor struck Haftgol at 7:32 AM local time, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The quake’s epicenter was located at a longitude of 49.487 degrees and a latitude of 31.693 degrees. A second earthquake, measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, occurred at 8:20 AM, also at a depth of 10 kilometers. This was followed by a third quake at 8:22 AM, which registered a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale.

The report indicates that the area experienced a total of 11 tremors between 7:32 and 9:08 AM. The strongest quake reached a magnitude of 5.6, while the smallest recorded was 2.5. The tremors were felt in several cities across Khuzestan, including Ahvaz, Masjedsoleyman, Bavi, Hamidiyeh, and Shushtar. So far, there have b

een no reports of casualties or damage to property.