Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized the importance of strengthening Iran’s relations with Belgium and making effective use of the country’s capacity within the European Union.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mohammad-Ali Rabat-Jazi. The meeting details were shared via a statement released on Sunday through the Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s Telegram account.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented a report on the latest state of bilateral relations between Iran and Belgium, as well as recent developments within the European Union. Araghchi, referring to Iran’s approach to expanding relations with regions worldwide, including Europe, based on mutual respect and shared interests, stressed the importance of maintaining and further strengthening Iran-Belgium ties.

He also highlighted the need to broaden communications and consultations across different fields and to make use of Belgium’s role and potential at the EU level.