Araqchi Stresses Strengthening Cooperation Between Iran and Niger

Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a telephone conversation with his Niger counterpart, Bakary Yaou Sangar, emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between Iran and Niger at the bilateral level and coordinating efforts in international forums.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi highlighted Iran’s determination to fortify relations with African countries, particularly stressing the need to strengthen ties with Niger. He reiterated the significance of bolstering cooperation between the two nations, both bilaterally and within international platforms.

In the course of the conversation, Araghchi extended an invitation to the Foreign Minister of Niger to visit Iran. Responding to this, the Nigerien Foreign Minister acknowledged the positive and friendly relations existing between the two countries. He welcomed the invitation and expressed Niger’s readiness to expand bilateral relations in areas of shared interest.