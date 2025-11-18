Tehran: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has extended condolences to the families of Indian Umrah pilgrims who died in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia. In a statement, Baqaei expressed sympathy with the people and government of India, while praying for mercy and forgiveness for the victims and recovery for the injured.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, at least 42 Indian pilgrims lost their lives and one was wounded after a bus carrying them from Mecca collided with a fuel tanker, approximately 160 kilometers from the city of Medina. The accident occurred on Monday, and the passengers were unable to escape as fire rapidly engulfed the vehicle.

Indian media reports indicate that most of the victims were from the southern city of Hyderabad, located in Telangana province. While there has been no official confirmation on the fatalities, sources familiar with the situation have reported that 44 deaths were confirmed, including 42 Indian nationals and two Saudi citizens who were assisting the pilgrims.