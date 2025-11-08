Tehran: The Islamic Republic of Iran Army in a statement on the occasion of the National Student Day, described this event as a turning point in consolidating the political independence and national dignity of Iranians. The 13th of Aban (November 4) is a reminder of one of the decisive and glorious chapters in contemporary political history; the day when, through the courageous action of students, the US den of espionage was seized and, as stated by the late Imam Khomeini, a ‘revolution greater than the first’ took place, the statement read.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, this great event also exposed the vile nature of global arrogance and the extensive dimensions of its hostile interference in Iran’s internal affairs, it added. The seizure of the den of espionage is a symbol of revolutionary insight, the courage of faithful youth, and the manifestation of the nation’s will against the hegemony-seeking powers of the world, and it paved the way for the dignity, authority, and independence of Iran, the Army noted.

The quest for independence, the pursuit of dignity, and standing firm against global arrogance are undeniable characteristics of the Iranian nation, which began as a result of the wise guidance of Imam Khomeini [founder of the Islamic Revolution] and will continue forever under the wise leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, it stressed. The 13th of Aban reminds us of this brilliant truth that the Iranian nation, relying on faith, insight, and divine leadership, will never allow its independence, dignity, and national honor to be compromised, the statement said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army vowed to stand firm, even at the cost of its life to safeguard the territorial integrity of Iran, the national security of the country, and the Islamic System. On the 13th of Aban 1358 A.H. (November 4, 1979) Iranian students took over the US embassy in Tehran. On the same day the previous year, a group of Iranian high school and university students had been killed by the security forces of the Shah regime in a protest demonstration. In Iran, the day has been designated as the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance, marked by nationwide rallies where citizens gather to commemorate the occasion.