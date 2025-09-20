The hague: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announces that Brazil has applied to join South Africa’s complaint against the Israeli regime’s genocide in the Gaza Strip.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Brazil has submitted an application to join the genocide case first filed by South Africa against the Israeli regime. ‘The Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil has the honor to submit to the International Court of Justice a declaration of intervention pursuant to Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, in the Case Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa vs. Israel),’ the statement read.

On December 29, 2023, South Africa filed an application instituting proceedings against Israel concerning violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Recently, Cuba has requested to join South Africa’s complaint against the Israeli regime’s genocide in the Strip.