Ulyanov: Russian Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has criticized European countries over their approach to Iran’s nuclear program, saying their actions have weakened the cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Ulyanov told Al-Mayadeen that Europe’s conduct has practically undermined diplomatic efforts and hindered constructive cooperation. He stressed that such a stance damages efforts toward a political resolution of Iran’s nuclear issue. The Russian diplomat also announced that Moscow and Beijing are preparing a new joint initiative aimed at resolving Iran’s nuclear file.

The reaction came after the UN Security Council on Friday voted against a draft resolution that would have permanently lifted sanctions linked to Iran’s nuclear program. In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the move amounted to ‘an unlawful, unjustified and provocative act’ that undermines ongoing diplomatic processes.