

Tehran: The Iranian regime’s recent crackdown on protests in Tehran and the country’s central region featured the use of military weapons, such as automatic or semi-automatic machine guns, that were previously only deployed in the remote northwestern Kurdish areas, according to Amnesty International. For Iran’s overlooked Kurdish minority, it could mean there’s worse to come. Charlotte Hughes reports.





According to France24.com, the escalation in military tactics marks a significant change in how the Iranian authorities are dealing with unrest across the nation. Previously, such heavy weaponry was predominantly confined to the Kurdish regions, which have long been a hotbed for dissent and protests against the central government. The shift in strategy raises concerns about the potential for increased violence and targeted action against Kurdish communities.





The use of these weapons in more central, urban areas indicates a possible intensification of the government’s efforts to suppress dissent. This development has led to fears among human rights organizations and international observers that the Kurdish minority might face harsher crackdowns in the future. The Iranian government’s actions have drawn criticism from various global entities, who are calling for restraint and dialogue to address the underlying issues fueling the unrest.





The Kurdish minority in Iran has historically experienced marginalization and limited political representation. The recent military actions suggest a continuation of these policies, potentially exacerbating ethnic tensions within the country. Observers highlight the need for a comprehensive approach that includes addressing grievances, ensuring fair treatment, and promoting inclusive governance to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

